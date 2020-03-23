Stir-Fried Brussels Sprouts and Shiitake Mushrooms Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams Brussels sprouts

6 tablespoons canola oil

4 Chinese sausages, sliced diagonally ¼-inch thick

7 ounces|200 grams shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and discarded, mushrooms sliced ¼-inch thick

kosher salt, to taste

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons salted soybeans

3 scallions, trimmed and cut into 1 ½-inch lengths

Directions

Trim the Brussels sprouts. Quarter ⅔ of them lengthwise, then thinly slice the remaining (keep them in separate bowls). Heat 2 tablespoons of the canola oil in a wok over high. Add the sausages and cook until crisp, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Add the mushrooms and cook until golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and transfer to the plate with the sausage. Add 2 more tablespoons oil and the quartered Brussels sprouts and cook until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate, then add 2 more tablespoons oil to the wok. Add the sliced Brussels sprouts and cook until golden, 2 minutes more. Return the sausages, mushrooms, and Brussels sprouts to the wok along with the soy sauce, salted soy beans, and scallions. Cook, tossing to combine, then transfer to a platter and serve.

