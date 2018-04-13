Nian Gao (Stir-Fried Sticky Rice Cakes) Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|500 grams fresh or frozen rice cakes, thinly sliced diagonally

3 ½ ounces|100 grams streaky bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

7 ounces|200 grams Napa cabbage, cut into 1-inch pieces

5 ounces|100 grams shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced

4 ounces|150 grams carrots, peeled and thinly sliced into 1-inch pieces

4 ounces|150 grams zucchini, thinly sliced into 1-inch pieces

3 ounces|80 grams zha cai (Chinese pickled vegetables)

2 teaspoons Chinese cooking wine

granulated sugar, to taste

kosher salt, to taste

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Directions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the rice cakes and blanch for 2 minutes, then drain and cool. Heat a wok over high. Add the bacon and cook until crispy, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Add the vegetables, cooking wine, and a pinch of sugar and cook quickly until crisp, about 2 minutes. Add the rice cakes and bacon and cook for 2 minutes more. Season with salt and sesame oil and serve immediately.

