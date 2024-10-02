Man Steals Ambulance to Race to His Car Theft Hearing, Cops Say

In yet another story about a man who can’t stop himself from committing a very specific type of crime, a man from Oklahoma named Kody Adams has found himself in even deeper legal trouble than he was already in. He allegedly stole an ambulance so he could make it to the courthouse on time for a scheduled hearing about a previous car he also allegedly stole.

As the story goes, Adams was reportedly at a gas station in the town of Stillwater, Oklahoma, asking anyone who would listen if they could drive him 30 minutes to Pawnee so he could attend a court hearing about a car he had stolen in the past. When there were no takers, he noticed an unoccupied LifeNet Emergency Services pickup truck with the keys in the ignition and the engine running.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, he hopped in and drove to Pawnee to attend his car theft court hearing. A highway patrolman spotted him ditching the truck and promptly arrested him as he walked into the courthouse. The trooper ensured Adams attended his hearing and made doubly sure that Adams attended jail right afterward. Adams reportedly told him he was just “borrowing” the truck. He now faces new charges of larceny.

Incredibly, stealing ambulances has been quite popular this past year. A woman in Detroit allegedly drove away with an ambulance that was parked outside of a hospital less than 24 hours ago. Back in June, a 30-year-old woman in Fort Myers, Florida, named Ariel Marchan-Le Quire is said to have stolen an ambulance from a children’s hospital, which led to a short police chase.

But this one takes the cake: Medics in Florida were treating a guy who they believed was “under the influence of drugs” when he hopped into the driver seat and sped away. He eventually got a flat tire after hitting a curb and ended up pulling into the parking lot of what just so happened to be the local sheriff’s office.