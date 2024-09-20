NYC Teens Arrested for Taking Subway Train for Joy Ride, Crashing It

Teenage joy rides have gotten a little more intense. Two 17-year-olds in New York City were arrested for stealing and driving a subway train before crashing it. Surveillance footage captured the two teens stealing an empty, out-of-service train car that they operated for about 50 feet before crashing into another stationary train.

The teenage girl arrested was wearing a bright pink outfit and wore a shower cap on her head. She and her accomplice have been charged with first-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. As a side note, “mischief” is too delightful a term to be considered a crime. The punishment for mischief should be, at most, a stern talking to. The interim president of the New York City transit system has called the actions of the two teenagers involved “extremely foolish and reckless,” though he also could’ve said that the actions were “extremely cool” and “whipped ass.”

Videos by VICE

No injuries were reported due to the crash, and the teens caused minimal damage.

Surveillance footage of the teens, via nypd.

The NYPD says there’s a chance the teens may have done this before. They didn’t specify what that theory is based on, but I would guess it’s because stealing an empty, out-of-service train sounds like the kind of thing you keep doing until you get caught.

The head of the transit system also said that they have been working with the NYPD to design new reinforced locks that are going to be installed on train operator compartments to prevent this kind of thing from happening again. But all they’ve got is a design at this point.

This is actually the second time in the past eight months that a random person drove a subway train. All of this went down while the New York public transit system was flooded with additional police officers to combat a surge in crime.