Stoner Tennis Fans of Montreal: Novak Djokovic Can Smell You Getting High

At the end of the first set in his semifinal win (6-4, 6-4) over Jerome Chardy in the Rogers Cup, Novak Djokovic complained to the chair umpire that he could smell people toking up. As he sat down next to the umpire he began chatting “Somebody is getting high. No, honestly. Smell it? The whole stadium smells.” He then went on to perform some very questionable universal-sign-for-smoking-a-j-bone gesticulations.

This is more like a hybrid between smoking and the universal-sign-for-the-check you give the waiter, but anyway, Novak is concerned. It seems it’s been a bit of a problem during the tournament, which is why you can hear him ask someone off camera, “again?”

Videos by VICE

“You can’t believe how bad it was,” Djokovic said. “Whoever it is, I hope he doesn’t come back tomorrow. He’s probably on the seventh sky somewhere.”

…

“Yesterday in the doubles match, today again. Somebody’s really enjoying his life around the tennis court,” he added.

Tennis and weed actually make for a pretty good combo, I think. It’s just chilled out enough to space out to, but there is still drama to keep you from flying all the way off to the seventh sky. That seventh sky does sound pretty awesome, though.

