Stones Throw To Press 10th Anniversary Edition Of J Dilla’s “Donuts” To Vinyl

Next week marks two separate J Dilla milestones: the 10th anniversary of his seminal album Donuts (Feb 7, 2006), and the 10th anniversary of Dilla’s death (Feb 10th, 2006). To mark the occasion and honor the influential producer, his label Stones Throw has announced a vinyl 10th anniversary reissue of Dilla’s magnum opus.

According to FACT, the 10th Anniversary of Donuts will feature the original artwork by Jeff Jank (which was later replaced with a memorial photo of Dilla) as well as liner notes by the 33 1/3rd Donuts writer Jordan Ferguson.

Videos by VICE

At least one city in America is having a major Dilla celebration. Miami is currently hosting Dilla Weekend 2016, with guests Jay Electronica, Bun B, and DJ Premier among others.