Stop and Stand Still with LEISURE’s “Got It Bad” Video

New Zealand-based LEISURE is a nontraditional band of the new age. Their inspirations are widespread—they range from psychedelic rock, funk, 90s R&B and early 2000s trippy dance pop. The structure of their band is also left-of-center: the members do not typically play one instrument, and they trade off with one another. They didn’t think much would come out of this creativity-driven project, but their expectations soon proved them wrong. When they released their first track “Got It Bad” on Soundcloud in 2015, it went viral with over three million plays.

On their music video for “Got It Bad,” LEISURE wants us to tune all the background noise out. Through soaring camera angles, we are spectators into strangers’ intimate vignettes of everyday life. The band adds that they wanted to “create something that made the viewer feel like they were on a conveyer belt from a parallel universe and is one-hundred percent one of those moments that makes you feel good without knowing why.”

LEISURE values this certain type of introspection and meditation: “In a creative sphere, there are moments when something feels so good but you can’t explain why. Leaving it up to the elements, or a peaceful journey staring into deep space from the living room floor. Everything seems to flow more naturally when you can switch off, and in-turn, tune in.”

The band’s self-titled album is out now. Listen to that and watch the “Got it Bad” video below.

