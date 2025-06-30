stop-asking-this-question-when-meeting-people-it-makes-them-dislike-you

It’s the first thing a lot of us ask when we first meet someone. And it’s ruining the conversation before it even starts.

“What do you do?” seems harmless—an easy opener at a party, wedding, or first date. But according to behavioral researcher Vanessa Van Edwards, it’s the fastest way to make someone feel judged, categorized, or just flat-out uncomfortable.

“Stop asking ‘What do you do?’” she said on The Diary of a CEO podcast. “That is telling them their brain can stay on autopilot. Asking someone that question is really asking ‘What are you worth?’”

For people who aren’t defined by their jobs—or don’t want to be—it hits the wrong nerve. Especially now, when more people are changing careers, working gigs, or just trying to survive without turning their personality into a LinkedIn bio.

“If someone’s not defined by what they do, it’s actually a rude question,” Van Edwards explained. Her approach is to go with a question that leaves space for real connection, not just surface-level small talk.

This Small Talk Question Is Making People Dislike You

“Working on anything exciting these days?” or “What’s been keeping you busy lately?” are much better options. Both leave the door open. Work can still be part of the answer, but it doesn’t have to be the whole thing.

“This is permission connection,” she said. “You are giving them permission if they want to tell you about what they do.”

It’s a subtle shift, but it matters. Instead of turning the conversation into a résumé swap, it gives people space to talk about whatever actually matters to them. And you might get something more honest in return—like the fact that they just started writing music again or are finally taking a break after quitting a toxic job.

Van Edwards has also shared how this kind of approach helps in close relationships too. In another interview, she suggested asking things like, “What’s going on? Are you OK? What are you feeling?” because it gives tension “air” instead of leaving it to boil under the surface.

Leave the “what do you do?” question behind. Everyone’s tired. Give people the chance to share something that actually lights them up.