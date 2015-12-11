​Stop Everything and Listen to Richie Hawtin’s Surprise Album

Here at THUMP, certain news stories make us drop whatever we’re doing and go to DEFCON 1. Usually that means we’ve got news from one of the Big Three: Aphex Twin, Burial, or Richard Michael Hawtin himself, who just dropped a surprise album, From My Mind To Yours.



In October, a series of anonymous 12-inches began appearing on the shelves of the Berlin record store Hard Wax via Plus 8, Hawtin’s long-running label. They sounded quite a bit like Hawtin’s work as Plastikman, though nobody from the label or distributor would confirm the records’ provenance. Earlier this week Hawtin pulled back the curtain in an interview with Electronic Beats, explaining that yes, he was the producer behind these mysterious EPs, and now they’ve been compiled into an LP.

The album contains tracks from a number of Hawtin aliases: Plastikman, Childsplay, Robotman, R.H.X., F.U.S.E. and 80xx. It marks the 25th anniversary of Plus 8 Records, the label that he founded in 1990 in Windsor, Ontario alongside John Acquaviva. He released a statement that reads:

“We thought of celebrating in many ways—an anniversary world tour or releasing a best-of compilation. However, in keeping with the original vision of Plus 8, we decided to celebrate the occasion by revisiting the very reason we started the label in the first place: releasing new forward-thinking music.”

He continues: “For me personally the anniversary was an inspiring moment to get back into the studio with similar intentions as in those early days. I was very happy to be back where it all started. Equipped with updates of my original studio ‘friends’ and combined with the latest recording technologies, I then stripped the setup down to its basic components and found freedom within those limitations. No real plans, just the everyday process of getting up, turning on the gear and pressing record. In that environment I had the opportunity to revisit the personalities that I had explored earlier in my career, re-defining my own interpretation of techno. From My Mind To Yours.”

Listen to it below.