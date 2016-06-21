Stop Making Bad Veggie Burgers and Eat This Meatless Wonder

To many burger purists, straying from convention is a sin.

Take turkey burgers as an example. Why the hell would you want to eat one of those? What you save in saturated fat consumption you lose in sheer burger-y pleasure—the entire raison d’être of a burger.

Videos by VICE

And then there’s the veggie burger—far too often a flavorless puck of soy protein and caramel color “grill” marks taken from the frozen foods aisle.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Burgerlords, arguably the kings of LA’s burger scene, have just saved all of us—carnivores and vegans alike—from a life of shitty veggie burgers.

Theirs starts with a flavorful base of naturally savory goodies: sautéed onions, roasted mushrooms, and roasted eggplant. Rice and chickpeas gives it backbone, celery and cumin add some aromatic spice, and cashews provide fat and texture.

RECIPE: Burgerlords Veggie Burger

Cook these patties in a skillet with a bit of oil and top ’em up with your favorites: caramelized onions, Thousand Island dressing, and cheese (vegan or not). Eat on a potato bun because that’s how burgers should be eaten.

Begone, bad veggie burgers. Insert Mr. Freeze pun GIF here.