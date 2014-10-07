Stop-Motion Parkour Is Like Freerunning For The Lazy

Parkour can be challenging—all that running and jumping, those obstacles and complicated acrobatics… But in their latest video, Corridor Digital’s Niko Pueringer and Sam Gorski seem to have the right idea, using digital post-production skills to transform horizontal running (a.k.a. lying down) into an epic parkour battle.

Eschewing the high-flying aerials, backflips and other airbourne trickery that usually defines the street sport, the duo opts instead for a less strenuous version which can be performed on one’s back or side. Although capturing their low-flying stunts couldn’t have been easy, we imagine Gorski and Pueringer drew more than a couple eye-rolls from children and dog-walking strangers, alike.

It’s basically parkour for the lazy, an illusion act motion-blurred well enough to be convincing. But there is one drawback, as the pair note in the vid’s alternate title on their Facebook page: “New video! We’re not parkour masters, but we can pretend to be! Stop-Motion Parkour! Alternate title: How to get sun-burns and grass-burns at the same time tutorial!” But chafed elbows, grass stains, or otherwise, can you put a price on visuals this entertaining?

