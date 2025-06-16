Stop Peeing in the Shower, Says Pelvic Surgeon

Peeing in the shower might seem like a harmless habit. It saves time, it’s efficient, and, let’s be honest, it feels oddly satisfying. But according to medical experts, it might be doing more damage than you think, especially to your pelvic floor, especially for women.

A now-viral TikTok by user @kingsley.502 has racked up more than a million views after warning women against peeing while standing in the shower. “Hot take, but don’t pee standing up in the shower or anywhere for that matter,” she wrote. “Ladies, you are training your bladder that it’s okay to empty while standing. Don’t do it! This could cause bladder leakage.”

Turns out, she’s not wrong. Houston-based OB-GYN Dr. Emma Qureshey chimed in via TikTok to back the claim. “It is one, not very hygienic, but more important than that, it will destroy your pelvic floor,” she said. “It might create mental associations where you hear water running and all of a sudden you need to run to the bathroom.”

Nearly a quarter of Americans admit to peeing in the shower regularly, according to surveys, and many aren’t too thrilled about the idea of giving it up. “My body created a human…I’m gonna let her tinkle wherever she likes,” one TikTok commenter wrote. Others echoed the frustration: “I can’t even enjoy the simple pleasures in life.”

Is Peeing in the Shower Bad for You?

But it’s not just women who should rethink their shower routine. Men may also want to reconsider how they pee—anywhere. According to urological surgeon Gerald Collins of Alexandra Hospital in England, sitting down to urinate is often better for men’s health. “Sitting is probably the most efficient way of doing it,” he told the Telegraph, explaining that the pelvis and spine muscles are more relaxed when seated.

More concerningly, standing to pee has been linked to an increased risk of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a condition where the prostate gland enlarges and restricts urinary flow. But social stigma doesn’t make it easy. For example, in Germany, the term “Sitzpinkler” is still used as an insult to describe men who sit to pee—implying weakness or effeminacy.

Turns out your innocent little shower habit might not be so innocent after all.

