Stop Picking Your Fingers or You Could End Up in the Emergency Room

If you’re someone who picks or bites your fingernails, you might want to think twice.

An Australian woman landed in the emergency room after her finger became infected from the habit. She shared her story on TikTok, garnering millions of views.

Gabi Amoils, 23, said she’s always been a nail picker. However, earlier this year, she noticed one of her fingers swell up and become discolored.

“I remember me and my friends were playing Twister and I couldn’t even put my hand on the spot,” Amoils told news.com.au. “It was so sore.”

After attempting some home remedies — like soaking the finger in warm salt water — Amoils eventually went to the doctor. She was familiar with the infection, known as paronychia, after having it in the past.

paronychia is caused by bacteria entering the skin around the fingernails

However, unlike her previous infection, this one did not go away with antibiotics. The finger kept swelling.

“Over the weekend it doubled in size. It was so painful and so bad,” Amoils recalled.

Ultimately, she was told to go to the emergency room. There, doctors were able to make a small cut in the finger to drain the infection.

“I didn’t smell it, but the doctor said it had the most foul smell because it had been brewing in there for over a week,” Amoils said. “Two millimeters of pus came out.”

This time, the antibiotics worked and the finger was able to heal after about two weeks.

Amoils’ account of the incident has racked up millions of views on her TikTok account, shocking the Sydney native.

“The main comment that I get is, ‘Shame, that looks so painful. I’ve had it before, I hope you’re recovering well,’” she said. “The second option is ‘This is not an emergency’ and the third is advice on how to fix it.”