Stop Rubbing Raw Egg on Your Face, Experts Beg

Some DIY skincare enthusiasts are turning to one unlikely face mask ingredient: raw egg whites. And in this economy, it’s not much cheaper than other skincare products on the market.

According to Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel, a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon, using egg whites on your skin can help you look younger.

“Egg whites contain protein, riboflavin, magnesium, and potassium,” his website reads. “These aspects promote youthful, hydrated, wrinkle-free skin, and protein has properties that boost the healing and growth of facial tissues. Using egg whites in facial masks can also prevent various types of acne from forming.”

However, there are many risks of using raw eggs on your skin—especially on your face.

Are Raw Eggs Bad for Your Face?

“I am not a huge supporter of this trend,” Melanie Abeyta, Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner, Licensed Master Injector, and Owner of Harmony Aesthetics Center in Los Angeles, CA., told HOLA! “While the egg whites can provide several skincare benefits, I feel the risks outweigh the benefits.”

She went on to say that egg whites often cause allergic reactions and irritation when applied to the skin.

Not to mention, “It’s never recommended to apply raw food to your skin, especially if you have sensitive skin, irritated skin or open wounds (like from acne) as there is always the potential for infection,” she told HOLA!

For one thing, raw eggs often contain the dangerous Salmonella bacteria, which can cause serious and even fatal infections in vulnerable people.

Still, some skincare enthusiasts swear by this method, with one person claiming they’ve been using it as a face mask for 11 years.

Viral Egg White Facials Don’t Actually Do Anything

The beauty influencer went on to explain several benefits of egg whites.

“For aging skin, egg whites help tighten and firm your skin. For those [who] have larger pores, egg white is amazing for closing out those pores and getting rid of buildup if you have acne-prone skin,” she explained. “And if your skin is oily, this is going to perfectly pull the oil out of your pores, leaving you with balanced, beautiful, bright skin. For those that have dry skin … it’s an incredible moisturizing agent.”

That all sounds a bit too good to be true—probably because it is. This ingredient certainly does not come without its risks, so if you do decide to pursue this beauty trend, proceed with caution.