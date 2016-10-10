Stop, Sit Comfortably, and Watch Novelist’s New “#PissTake” Freestyle

It doesn’t take a genius to know these are dark times. The UK is just about to become a lonely, Europe-less dingy. The US is inches away from being ruled by a giant orange baby in a suit. People are getting hysterical about scary clowns. It’s fucking freezing outside. Where did the love go?

Bringing some much needed fire to October 2016, Novelist dropped a new freestyle and video over the weekend via Link Up TV, and it will make you forget about all the aforementioned for about four minutes because it’s hilarious and brutal. In the freestyle, titled “#PissTake”, the grime MC rips shreds of just about everything, including your girl for wearing Uggs and your skills for being wet like bathroom tiles. The video itself is filmed in Novelist’s area of Brockley, right outside the local ‘Spoons. Watch below:

