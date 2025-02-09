You might want to start bringing your own wipes to public bathrooms…

A woman on TikTok has shared a horrifying truth about the toilet paper in public restrooms—which might be covered in substances like blood and urine.

Videos by VICE

“Be careful with using these restrooms!” Cynthia Dixon captioned her video. “Especially the tissue! Every public restroom is not sanitized and their products are not safe!!”

Word of Advice? Stop Using the Toilet Paper in Public Bathrooms.

“Let me show y’all something with using public restrooms,” Dixon said as she took apart the toilet paper holder. Wearing disposable gloves, she removed the roll of TP and showed the camera a side-view of it, which showed that it was covered with a blue-tinted liquid of sorts.

“This is on the outside of the tissue,” she said. “This can be blood, this can be urine, this can be anything that someone decides to put on the side of the tissue, and you’re using it because you don’t see it.”

Uhhh…hate that.

“As an old housekeeper, this is why I always bring my own personal hygiene everywhere cause I’ve seen so much in housekeeping,” one person commented on the video.

They say ignorance is bliss, but I’m not sure if that’s the case here. I think I’ll stick to bringing my own material…or simply avoid public restrooms altogether.