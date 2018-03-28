Stop What You’re Doing and Watch Carrie Fisher Slap Oscar Isaac 41 Times

Behind every great scene is an untold number of takes that just didn’t make the cut, most of which remain forever locked away in the annals of some big Hollywood studio’s servers. But every once in awhile, we get lucky—some bigwig decides we deserve to see the bloopers, outtakes, and deleted scenes never meant for the general public, and a cinematic gem is born.

Thus, we have this: a heavenly, 37-second montage of Carrie Fisher slapping Oscar Isaac in the face more times than you can count—we counted 41—rescued from the depths of The Last Jedi‘s cutting-room floor.

Videos by VICE

For some reason, director Rian Johnson insisted on re-shooting the scene dozens of times—Isaac pegged it at 27 takes. Maybe Isaac had really pissed Johnson off that day, or perhaps—given that it was the actor’s first time on set—it was just Johnson’s way of throwing him into the deep end. Either way, Fisher really seemed to enjoy whacking him in the dome. In a 2017 interview about the scene, Isaac told Vanity Fair that “she loved hitting me.”

It was Oscar’s first day. Somehow he still speaks to me. https://t.co/TlKkmKs8Fp — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 27, 2018

There are a few other choice moments in the outtake video—from John Boyega complaining about “something hangin’ out my bum” to Mark Hamill goofing off in front of a green screen—and even more gems in the blooper reel, which Disney dropped to promote The Last Jedi‘s release on Blu-ray. But at the end of the day, nothing can ever really top seeing Carrie Fisher whack the hell out of Oscar Isaac on repeat—at least until we finally get our hands on that clip of Harrison Ford actually decking Ryan Gosling in the face.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Drew Schwartz on Twitter.

Related: Disney Is Suing ‘Lightsaber Academies’ Operated by Star Wars Super Fans