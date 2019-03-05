Stop What You’re Doing, the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Eight Trailer Is Finally Here

It’s here. It’s here. It’s finally here. After months and months of frustratingly short clips and weird promo pictures that tell us literally nothing, HBO has released the official trailer for Game of Thrones season eight and—well, it doesn’t really tell us anything either, but who cares! The trailer is here and we can all know peace.

The two-minute trailer runs through just about every major character we’ve met over the past seven seasons as they all gear up for the war against the Night King and his army of White Walkers—presumably culminating in that massive battle that took 55 tortuous days to shoot.

Didn’t we already know that was coming? Yeah, sure! So what! The trailer is here, and it’s full of Jon Snow and Arya and Daenerys and Cersei and Brienne of Tarth and the Unsullied and all those dragons and whatever, so quit complaining. This is exciting. This is good. We’ve been subsisting on meager scraps for so long, and now we have a goddamn trailer. Let’s just take what we can get.

To, uh, borrow a phrase from the trailer’s voiceover: Everything you did, put you where you are now. Where you belong: Watching a new Game of Thrones trailer. So enjoy.

The new season premieres April 14. Until then, thank the content gods at HBO for delivering us this great feast. We are eternally grateful.

