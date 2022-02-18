Everyone is Watching a Live Stream of a Guy Yelling at Planes Landing in a Storm

As Storm Eunice sows chaos across the UK, a YouTube channel livestreaming planes landing at Heathrow has become a viral sensation.

BIG JET TV’s enthusiastic commentator, Jerry Dyers, has been admiring when pilots successfully land their planes despite record wind gusts, interspersed with Alan Partridge impressions.

Videos by VICE

Everyone is Watching a Live Stream of a British Guy Yelling at Planes Landing in a Storm. Credit: Big Jet TV via Storyfulhttps://t.co/1OmKiNUBHf pic.twitter.com/PQH1pNwf9Z — VICE World News (@VICEWorldNews) February 18, 2022

“Flippin’ ‘eck,” he shouts over the roar of jet engines. “Go on then, son.”

Jerry Dyers. FLIPPIN’ EEEEEECK

Millions of people have been told to stay home as Storm Eunice is set to be one of the worst storms to hit the UK in decades.



Red warnings have been issued in several areas nationwide.

Some of the planes are taking several attempts to land successfully – proving to be tense moments for Dyers to comment on.

Get on Big Jet TV for live coverage (with commentary 😂) of planes trying to land at Heathrow https://t.co/YKJmfaCdEU pic.twitter.com/QQIxSr0n6e — Ian Brannan (@ianbrannan) February 18, 2022

At the time of writing, 200,000 people are viewing the stream.

Big Jet TV is currently getting more than two and a half times more viewers than GB News usually gets. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 18, 2022

Storm Eunice caused havoc across the United Kingdom on Friday, with winds of over 100mph even tearing off the roof of the O2.

The O2 is done.



Will it be rebuilt? Or taken down and replaced?



https://t.co/8d2JoUo9q9 — Tom (PositiveLad) 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇪🇺 (@PositiveLad) February 18, 2022

Big Jet TV has been running as a YouTube channel since 2017, accruing over 28 million views.

Prior to his YouTube channel, Dyers ran a mountainbiking magazine as well as an interior fitting company.

With so many Brits staying indoors due to Storm Eunice’s red alert, many have been enjoying Dyers’ commentary.

Today’s distraction from being productive: Big Jet TV — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) February 18, 2022

https://twitter.com/jamieeast/status/1494653522134118404

Dyers revealed on air that this was the biggest livestream he’s ever done, and that Reuters were attempting to run his stream too.

He added whilst streaming that the channel has gained over 20,000 new subscribers. “Jerry is viral. It’s us! It’s you!”