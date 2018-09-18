Stormy Daniels has lots of memories of Donald Trump’s penis — and they’re all bad

President Donald Trump suffers from a toadstool-shaped penis and is blighted by “Yeti pubes,” according to porn star Stormy Daniels’ forthcoming book.

The revelations about Trump’s peculiarities come in a Tuesday report by the Guardian, after the newspaper landed an early copy of the tell-all memoir, “Full Disclosure.”

Videos by VICE

The book covers Daniels’ entire life, from growing up in Baton Rouge as Stephanie Clifford, to her rise through the porn industry to her claim that she had an affair with then-businessman Trump in 2006.

Daniels’ book is due to land on Oct. 2, with the release of early excerpts coming just weeks after the White House was forced to deal with the revelations in Bob Woodward’s book, “Fear: Trump in the White House.”

Trump has consistently denied having an affair with the adult film actress.

As well as describing the president’s “mushroom,” Daniels reveals why she went public with the alleged affair, why she signed a $130,000 hush agreement, and her disbelief at Trump winning the Republican nomination and ultimately the presidency.

“It will never happen, I would say,” Daniels writes. “He doesn’t even want to be president.”

Here are five of the most shocking revelations from the book:

Small, but not freakishly small

That is how Daniels described Trump’s penis. It was “smaller than average” but “not freakishly small,” the porn star recalls. “He knows he has an unusual penis. It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool.”

Least impressive sex ever

Daniels describes how she was disgusted with herself for getting into a situation when she was having sex with Trump. “I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart,” she says. “It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion,” the actress added.

Hillary called Trump during “Shark Week”

Daniels has spoken previously about Trump’s obsession with the Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week.” In the book she recalls that in 2007 while she was in his hotel room watching the show, Trump took a call from Hillary Clinton, who at the time was running against Barack Obama for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Then, to make it crazier, Hillary Clinton called,” Daniels writes. “He had a whole conversation about the race, repeatedly mentioning ‘our plan’.”

But Clinton couldn’t distract him from the sharks: “Even while he was on the phone with Hillary, his attention kept going back to the sharks.”

Cheating on “The Apprentice”

Daniels claims she kept answering Trump’s phone calls in the hope that he would follow through on a promise to put her in his reality show “The Apprentice.” She claims he even promised to rig the show so she could remain there for longer.

READ: It really looks like Stormy Daniels’ strip club arrest was a set-up

“We’ll figure out a way to get you the challenges beforehand, and we can devise your technique,” Trump is quoted as saying, with Daniels claiming, “he was going to have me cheat, and it was 100 percent his idea.”

“Eech”

Daniels describes her reaction to seeing Trump on TV for years after she had slept with him, and it’s not exactly a fond memory. “‘I had sex with that’, I’d say to myself. Eech.”

Cover image: Adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the 2014 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 16, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)