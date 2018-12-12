Stormy Daniels ordered to give Trump $300K — but her lawyer says she “will never pay a dime”

Adult film star Stormy Daniels was ordered Tuesday to pay Donald Trump $292,000 in legal fees after her defamation lawsuit was thrown out of a federal court in Los Angeles.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was also ordered to pay $1,000 in sanctions to the U.S. president — well short of the $390,000 Trump sought in damages.

“The U.S. District Court today ordered Stormy Daniels to pay President Trump $292,052.33 to reimburse his attorneys’ fees (75 percent of his total legal bill), plus an additional $1,000 in sanctions to punish Daniels for having filed a meritless lawsuit against the President designed to chill his free speech rights,” Charles Harder, the president’s legal counsel, said in a statement following the ruling.

Harder had sought $390,000 in legal fees, but the judge previously said the 580 hours his firm spent on the case — at $840 per hour — was excessive.

Harder added that the dismissal of the case allied to the awarding of fees amounted to “a total victory for the president, and a total defeat for Stormy Daniels in this case.”

However, Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, dismissed Harder’s celebrations as premature, saying his client would not pay a dime in legal fees because the case “would never hold up on appeal.”

Only @realDonaldTrump would celebrate a “win” at the end of the first quarter. Stormy will never pay a dime because Trump and his purse puppy Cohen owe my client in excess of $1,500,000 in the NDA case. Seeing as he isn’t good at math, that’s over $1,200,000 to my client. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 12, 2018

Avenatti said the amount awarded Tuesday was far less than the money his client was owed by Trump and Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen in a separate lawsuit regarding a nondisclosure agreement signed by Daniels days before the 2016 election.

“Charles Harder and Trump deserve each other because they are both dishonest,” Avenatti tweeted. “If Stormy has to pay $300K to Trump in the defamation case (which will never hold up on appeal) and Trump has to pay Stormy $1,500,000 in the NDA case (net $1,200,000 to Stormy), how is this a Trump win?”

Neither Trump nor the White House has directly commented on the verdict.

The lawsuit stemmed from a Trump tweet in which he questioned Daniels’ allegation that an unknown man had approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot and threatened her to stay quiet about her alleged 2006 affair with the president.

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Judge S. James Otero dismissed the lawsuit in October, labeling Trump’s remarks as “rhetorical hyperbole” against a political adversary, which is protected speech under the First Amendment.

Cover image: Stormy Daniels at the erotic fair Venus in Berlin, October 2018. (Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)