Stormy Daniels Went on OnlyFans to Say She’s Ready to Testify Against Trump

Stormy Daniels is ready to testify against former President Donald Trump.

The adult film star, who says she slept with Trump in 2006 and helped set off a series of events which could now result in the first criminal charge against a former U.S. president in history, says she’s ready to speak her truth.

“I’m not afraid,” she told participants in a live Q&A conducted on OnlyFans Wednesday night, breaking a recent period of relative silence on the case. “I will not back down.”

Daniels accepted $130,000 in hush money and signed a non-disclosure agreement about their alleged sexual liaison. That payment was orchestrated by Trump’s former attorney and “fixer,” Michael Cohen, days before the 2016 presidential election. (Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in relation to the payment and other charges.)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is now probing whether Trump committed crimes by falsifying records related to Cohen’s reimbursement for the original payout. Trump insists he didn’t break the law, although many legal pundits now say the former president may be close to catching a criminal case.

That makes Daniels a key potential witness, if Trump is eventually charged. Trump has repeatedly insisted that he never slept with Daniels. But Daniels, who passed a polygraph test in 2018 about the incident, repeated on Wednesday night that, yes, he did.

She now wishes she hadn’t accepted his advances when the two met up at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe over a decade ago. And she wouldn’t do it again, she says.

“I should have said ‘no,’ and I didn’t. I got myself into a bad situation. I’ve taken responsibility for that. It sucks,” she said. “If it happened now, I’d probably punch him in the face.”

Daniels’ Q&A on OnlyFans didn’t involve any kind of graphic performance that has led her to proudly adopt the title “porn star.” Instead, she spoke direct to camera, dressed in a T-shirt, and responded to a stream of written questions that filtered in from a supportive audience.

She spent much of the hour-long session attempting to clear up misconceptions about her connection with Trump. For one thing, she said that most people misunderstood an anecdote she once told about Trump comparing her to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.



Daniels has already alleged that during the Tahoe encounter when she had unprotected sex with Trump, he spanked her with a magazine and said: “You remind me of my daughter.”

Daniels insisted on Wednesday that the remark wasn’t as creepy as it sounds.

“I actually have to defend Trump on one thing,” she said. “A lot of people like to talk about the spanking, and how he compared me to his daughter, and how creepy and sexual it was. It absolutely wasn’t. It wasn’t part of sex. You know, he said, ‘Oh, you remind me of my daughter, because she’s smart and people don’t take her serious.’”

Daniels said she doesn’t harbor any particular animosity toward Trump these days, although she calls him a “liar” for denying their relationship. She said she doesn’t have a strong position on whether he should be charged with a crime. But she adds that if it’s shown that he broke the law, then he should be prosecuted just like anyone else. And she’ll tell the truth about what happened to the authorities.

“I’m happy to turn over any and all evidence, and speak my truth,” Daniels said. “If what he did was illegal, he should be held accountable.”

She doesn’t oppose Trump for his politics, she said.

“I’m a registered Republican,” she said. “Look it up.”