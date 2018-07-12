Stormy Daniels was arrested for allegedly slapping undercover police officers with her breasts

UPDATE 7/12 1:05 p.m. ET: Police dismissed charges against Stormy Daniels less than 24 hours after arresting her at an Ohio strip club for allegedly smacking her breasts in patrons’ and undercover officers’ faces, according to her lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Our original story follows:

Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club on Thursday in what her lawyer is calling a “politically motivated setup.”



Daniels — an adult film star who says she had an affair with President Donald Trump back in 2006 — fondled a patron’s breast and hit others, including undercover police, in the face with her own breasts while performing Wednesday night, according to court documents obtained by Fox affiliate WJW-TV in Cleveland. Her lawyer, however, says she’s done the same act hundreds of times during her “Make America Horny Again” tour and that the arrest “reeks of desperation.”

In Ohio, it’s illegal for anyone who isn’t a family member to touch a semi-nude dancer — despite the law being rarely enforced. And undercover officers just happened to be at the club to witness Daniels’ alleged behavior — and allegedly bear some of it. Daniels was arrested and charged with three misdemeanor counts of “illegal sexually oriented activity,” along with two other dancers, according to WSYX/WTTE in Columbus.

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, criticized law enforcement for even devoting time to her arrest and said she would plead “not guilty” to any charges that resulted from the “setup.”

Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Daniels was released from jail around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The Columbus Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from VICE News.

While performing Wednesday night, Daniels, wearing a G-string, removed her top and “began forcing the faces of the patrons into her chest and using her bare breasts to smack the patrons,” the court document reads, according to FOX News 8. She also allegedly fondled the breasts of female patrons.

That’s when two undercover detectives and an undercover officer approached the stage. Daniels began performing in front of the female officer, leaned over, grabbed the detective’s head, “and began smacking her face with her bare breasts and holding her face betwen [sic] her breasts against her chest,” according to the court document obtained by FOX News 8.

Daniels then allegedly did the same to an undercover male detective. That’s when officers arrested Daniels along with two other dancers.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she had sex in 2006 with the recently-married Donald Trump, who then bribed her to keep quiet days before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied any sexual relationship with Daniels or knowledge of the $130,000 hush payment, but his longtime attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, has admitted to paying Daniels.

Daniels said that a Trump associate threatened violence against her and her daughter in 2016 if she did speak about the alleged affair. She’s now suing Trump and Cohen to invalidate the non-disclosure agreement that she signed before the election.

Cover image: This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. (Franklin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)