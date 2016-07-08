Stormzy Urges the UK to Stand Against Racism Following the Alton Sterling and Philando Castile Shootings

This afternoon Stormzy became the latest in a series of artists including Drake, Beyonce, and Nicki Minaj to speak on the continual police violence against black communities in America, following the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile.

Earlier this week 37-year-old Sterling from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was pinned down by police and shot in the chest six times after being approached for selling CDs. Less than 24 hours later, police shot dead 32-year-old Castile from Falcon Heights, Minnesota, in his car after pulling him over for a broken taillight. Graphic footage of both altercations have been circulating on social media, sparking mass outrage and nationwide anti-violence protests. In 2016 alone, US police have shot dead 123 black people.

Videos by VICE

“I wish I had the answers to solve the fuckery that’s going on right now but tbh I don’t have a clue,” Stormzy wrote earlier today, “All I can do is urge everyone to do more, that’s what I’m gonna do. Protest, march, donate, speak out, call out bullshit, build within your community, help those in need etc. whatever it is that needs to be done… That could easily be me or my lil brother or my sisters, I ain’t waiting for this poisonous, weak, racist, trigger happy mentality to spread around the world before we do something.”

Read the statement in full on Instagram below.

There is a peaceful protest for #BlackLivesMatter scheduled to take place in Southbank, London, at 6:30PM this evening.