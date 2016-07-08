VICE
Stormzy Urges the UK to Stand Against Racism Following the Alton Sterling and Philando Castile Shootings

This afternoon Stormzy became the latest in a series of artists including Drake, Beyonce, and Nicki Minaj to speak on the continual police violence against black communities in America, following the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile.

Earlier this week 37-year-old Sterling from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was pinned down by police and shot in the chest six times after being approached for selling CDs. Less than 24 hours later, police shot dead 32-year-old Castile from Falcon Heights, Minnesota, in his car after pulling him over for a broken taillight. Graphic footage of both altercations have been circulating on social media, sparking mass outrage and nationwide anti-violence protests. In 2016 alone, US police have shot dead 123 black people.

“I wish I had the answers to solve the fuckery that’s going on right now but tbh I don’t have a clue,” Stormzy wrote earlier today, “All I can do is urge everyone to do more, that’s what I’m gonna do. Protest, march, donate, speak out, call out bullshit, build within your community, help those in need etc. whatever it is that needs to be done… That could easily be me or my lil brother or my sisters, I ain’t waiting for this poisonous, weak, racist, trigger happy mentality to spread around the world before we do something.”

I wish I had the answers to solve the fuckery that’s going on right now but tbh I don’t have a clue…all I can do is urge everyone to do more, that’s what I’m gonna do. Protest, march, donate, speak out, call out bullshit, build within your community, help those in need etc. whatever it is that needs to be done. And don’t be the stupid idiot who thinks because we live in the UK that this isn’t an issue for us to take on, don’t be the stupid idiot who thinks because we live in the UK that black people don’t experience racism from the police, don’t be so flipping naive. We have black brothers and sisters dying in the states and we’d be cowards to just brush it off, this is all of our problems. That could easily be me or my lil brother or my sisters, I ain’t waiting for this poisonous, weak, racist, trigger happy mentality to spread around the world before we do something. Stop killing my fucking people smh, I won’t even lie, when the first series of police killing black people sprung up I thought smh this is fucked and had a passive attitude towards it but as times gone on you have to just think…are these racist Feds just gonna wake up everyday and kill innocent black people? Like yeah…today…I’m gonna kill a black kid and get away with it lol…you’ve lost your fucking mind mate. We ain’t having it anymore, fuck that. This isn’t a black vs white thing either, don’t let them twang you into thinking it’s that, but what I will say is that no one should be sitting back and watching this. If you choose to turn a blind eye to this you’re a part of the problem, regardless of your skin colour. This isn’t me speaking out because it looks politically correct or because it’s the right thing to do coz I proper couldn’t give a flying fuck tbh. this is coming from Michael a black man who has had enough of racist dickheads thinking they can wake up and kill my people. You can’t, we ain’t having it no more. Do your bit. Enough is enough mate, I ain’t waiting till a fed kills one of my bredrins before I rise up. And please stop thinking this is a strictly American thing you dumb fucks, Feds have been violating the mandem for YEARS. Smh.

There is a peaceful protest for #BlackLivesMatter scheduled to take place in Southbank, London, at 6:30PM this evening.

