Stormzy is Celebrating His Birthday at Thorpe Park and You’re All Invited

What are you doing on July 26? Cancel it immediately. You’re going to Thorpe Park with Stormzy instead.

That’s right, the MC will celebrate his birthday this summer and he’s invited up to 200 fans to join him at Surrey’s finest resort to see in his twenty-third year of existence by riding the Nemesis Inferno as one. It all started innocently enough, with the kind of speculative tweet you’d send careening into the universe after drinking two post-work beers on a Wednesday.

Wanna go Thorpe park for my birthday what are you saying — #MERKY (@Stormzy1) June 15, 2016

Then things escalated pretty rapidly because, let’s be honest, who isn’t up for a trip to Thorpe Park on a regular day, let alone one where you’d get to have a go on Derren Brown’s Ghost Train with one of the best in the scene.

Lol everyone’s saying they’re on it I don’t even actually mind fuck it bring the yak and rizzla. This might be abit mad to plan though — #MERKY (@Stormzy1) June 15, 2016

Nah this could actually be so live I’m gassed — #MERKY (@Stormzy1) June 15, 2016

All I ask is if you come don’t be a lil fucking jar no one likes a lil jar — #MERKY (@Stormzy1) June 15, 2016

nah I’m genuinely excited fucking heck just bring good vibes and packed lunch and speakers — #MERKY (@Stormzy1) June 15, 2016

Yo @THORPEPARK I wanna bring like 200 of the gang to your park around July times I will pay but can you sort some sort of discount please — #MERKY (@Stormzy1) June 15, 2016

Ohhhhhhh shit my gs it’s fucking happening get in there boys dming you now https://t.co/A9O9AKZwy0 — #MERKY (@Stormzy1) June 15, 2016

The ones thinking whys he so gassed are the ones who ain’t never been Thorpe park on a bangin sunny day with the mandem and a few girls dpmo — #MERKY (@Stormzy1) June 15, 2016

So there you have it. All you have to do is bring “good vibes and packed lunch and speakers” and not be a lil fucking jar, and you’ll get to be part of grime’s greatest ever party. Hopefully, whoever runs their socials won’t get fired.

This isn’t the first time Stormzy has used Twitter as a catalyst for making great ideas actual things in the space of a few sentences. Back in March, he got his own burger added to the Nando’s menu after he tweeted them a personally customised recipe (halloumi cheese and garlic bread). The internet, eh? What a time to be alive.