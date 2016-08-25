Listen to Stormzy’s Fierce New Banger for the ‘Brotherhood’ Soundtrack

Turn to the person next to you, tap them on the shoulder and say “What are you hyped for?” And they will respond “I am hyped for Brotherhood.” Everyone is hyped for Brotherhood. The third part of Noel Clarke’s realist trilogy about UK culture, and specifically life in London, will arrive in UK cinemas next month.

But, of almost equal importance to the film itself, is the promise of a star-filled soundtrack, with guaranteed contributions from Giggs, Fekky, J Hus, AJ Tracey, Laura Mvula, Nines and more. Basically, you couldn’t really pick a better year to put together a compilation that celebrates black British music culture.

Last night on Beats 1, Julie Adenuga released the first drops from the OST, premiering three exclusive new tracks: one from Stormzy, one from P Money and one from Krept & Konan. Listen to all three below and begin counting down the days to premiere.