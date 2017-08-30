Love, Weed and the Law Collide in Stormzy’s “Cigarettes and Cush” Video

“Cigarettes and Cush” is one of the standout tracks on Stormzy’s now-Mercury nominated album “Gang Signs and Prayer,” so it’s only fair that it should get the music video treatment. The clip is supposedly inspired by the album as a whole, and is conceived more as a film than as a music video per sé.

Directed by Daps (who also took the helm on the “Big For Your Boots” video), the track sees Stormzy as a weed mogul with a girlfriend who works for the police which, obviously, establishes a bit of conflict. Much drama ensues and glamorous looking weed-smoking ensues, but of course Big Mike prevails in the end, leaving the feds with their tails between their legs.

Though the track features Kehlani and, unofficially, Lily Allen, neither appears in the video – although this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as it gives more screen time to Stormzy (who is actually a great actor, adding to the arm-length list of things he can do) and Andrea Ali, who plays his girlfriend. Overall it’s as cool and sleek as just about everything Stormzy has released this year, and I’d actually watch a full length version of this any day of the week. Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Blunts?

