Watch Stormzy Drop Bars In a Church With a Gospel Choir

Grime’s been getting classical recently, with its stars taking to the Royal Albert Hall for a BBC Proms event last month, but even so I don’t think anyone expected this. In a video uploaded earlier today, Pepstar performs his latest track in a church. “I was sitting in the studio one day and had an idea of a grand church with a nice organ and a massive choir”, he told SBTV about the track, “and the special guest just took it to the next level”.

That special guest is Stormzy who, fresh off the back of a sweated-up, packed performance at Reading Festival, drops his latest bars in the middle of a church. Whether you’re into gospel or not, it’s hard to deny the choir bring a whole new element to proceedings. Watch above.