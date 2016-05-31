Watch Stormzy Smash Through “Not That Deep” and “WickedSkengMan Part 4” Live at the Great Escape

The Great Escape 2016. What a time to be alive. Things happened at The Great Escape 2016, didn’t they? For example, we sent one of our writers to Brighton armed with a guitar and a fresh haircut to see if his fake band could get a record deal (they didn’t), and Chastity Belt took over our social media for the weekend searching for the best new music (debatable). Also, Stormzy played. Like, actual real life Stormzy, performing all those fucking bangers he has with a fervour that made him sweat more than Lee Evans in a gym with no air conditioning.

If you missed it, don’t worry, because FACT filmed a portion of the performance including “WickedSkengMan Part 4” and “Not That Deep”. Give them a watch, and yourself some serious post-event FOMO, below.