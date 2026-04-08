Story of the Year and Silverstein Announce 2026 Co-Headlining Tour

Story of the Year and Silverstein have announced the Camp Screamo Tour, a co-headlining outing that will see the two bands playing 16 U.S. shows this summer.

Origami Angel will be in the support slot for the majority of dates, with the exception of festival stops. The tour kicks off in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 7 and will wrap up August 7 in Buffalo, New York, not including a festival date in Quebec August 8 at Rock La Cauze.

Videos by VICE

The tour also includes a Warped Tour stop in Long Beach July 26. The two bands will also appear at Warped Tour Mexico City on the weekend of September 12. Other stops include Columbus, Ohio; Asbury Park, New Jersey; San Diego, California; San Antonio, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee. View the complete tour routing below.

Camp Screamo Tour 2026: How to get tickets

Presale for the Camp Screamo Tour with Story of the Year and Silverstein is live now at Ticketmaster. Use code CAMPSCREAMO for access. General onsale will begin Friday, April 10 at 10 AM local time.

You can also get Story of the Year and Silverstein tickets on StubHub. Orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/07 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *

05/15 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival *

06/12-14 – Castle Donington, UK @ Download Festival *

07/12 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

07/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^

07/15 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa ^

07/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival ^

07/18 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest *

07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ VooDoo at Harrah’s ^

07/22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

07/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex ^

07/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

07/26 – Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour *

07/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

07/29 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace (Outdoors) ^

07/31 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee ^

08/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory ^

08/04 – Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall ^

08/05 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

08/07 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor ^

08/08 – Victoriaville, QC @ Rock La Cauze *

09/12-13 – Mexico City, MX @ Vans Warped Tour *

^ = “Camp Screamo Tour” w/ Silverstein and Origami Angel

* = festival date