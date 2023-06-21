This Magic Organizer Helps You Fit Way More Clothes in Your Carry-On Luggage

The best part of flying is obviously kicking back, drinking a Bloody Mary in your seat, and watching the stupidest rom-com of the year that you would never pay actual money to see in theaters (then still finding yourself crying at the ending for some reason?). But what’s the worst part about flying? Is it the people acting like the boarding groups being called is a violent contact sport? The layovers, delays, and sprints to catch your flight? In my humble opinion, the worst part about flying is the fear that you will have to check your bag against your will and be separated, potentially for days or forever, from your most needed and precious possessions. Fuck the luggage carousel. I am a frequent flyer, and no matter how long the trip is, I will do everything in my power to not check a bag. Carry-on-only is the only way to travel, regardless of the duration of your trip. Have you ever packed three weeks worth of clothing for three completely different climates into a carry-on bag? I have!

Anyway, I’m super late to the whole packing cubes thing, but holy hell, they make packing and keeping your luggage organized so much easier. Basically, you’re shrinkwrapping all of your stuff into handy little compartments so that you can bring much more with you and it doesn’t all turn into one chaotic mess. Had I known just how much more you can pack (and how much less wrinkly, rumpled, and hard to keep track of your stuff would be) thanks to packing cubes and luggage organizers, I would have bought some forever ago. But alas, sometimes we are late to life’s most important lessons. Now, there’s no shortage of travel accessories on the market designed to help you cram as much stuff into your suitcase as efficiently as possible (maybe you’ve also seen the bajillion TikToks about how to pack, those super space-efficient travel backpacks, etc.), but I’d like to introduce you to my personal favorite, the Stow-N-Go Luggage and Travel Organizer.

Alright, here’s the gist: The organizer zips into one single cube, but when unfurled, turns into three hanging shelves and an additional zipper pocket that can hold shoes, belts—whatever. You unzip it and pack in all of your (folded) original 1991 Soundgarden shirts, overpriced athleisurewear, and I’m-the-main-character sundresses (my personal packing list), then invert the cover, zip it all up, and easily tuck your entire wardrobe into your carry-on. By compressing your clothing and accessories (and having individual shelves that form compartments for each category of your clothes), the organizer allow you to fit significantly more items than you would otherwise. Like, I’ve been able to bring along 12 T-shirts, five dresses, a couple of sweatshirts, a few sweaters, and more just in this organizer alone—and it only takes up about half my carry on.

I’m also one of those weird people who likes to unpack and hang up all of my clothes at the hotel any time I’m staying somewhere for more than two nights, so I love that this organizer allows you to just pull it out of your suitcase, hang it up, and have access to all of your neatly folded rompers, band tees, and button-ups in seconds. When you get to your destination, you simply unzip the cover again, turn it inside out so that it now offers an extra storage compartment on the bottom of the organizer (again, great for shoes, which you probably don’t want touching the rest of your stuff), and use the attached hangers to set up your hanging wardrobe on any available rod (hotel closet, the shower curtain rod, whatever). This also enables you to see at a glance exactly what you brought, making choosing your outfit way less stressful (no more digging through your suitcase in a panic, asking yourself whether you really remembered to bring a button-up shirt for your “nice” dinner).

Made from durable nylon fabric, the luggage organizer is designed to withstand the rigors of travel, ensuring that it will be your trusted companion for countless adventures. You like EFFICIENCY? [Cracks knuckles…] This thing is all about efficient packing and feeling like a damn adult when you arrive at your destination and, to reiterate, have a full hanging wardrobe in like, three seconds. Say goodbye to rummaging through your suitcase and throwing your rumpled clothes all over the floor of your Airbnb, and hello to stress-free travel with everything at your fingertips. With its durable construction, space-maximizing capabilities, and unparalleled versatility, the $33 you spend on this organizer is unbelievably worth it (and hey, that’s the same price as a really mediocre club sandwich at the airport).

I love a good invention, and this one offers one more way to secure peace of mind before I kick back with my Bloody Mary and a rousing viewing of Serendipity. Never gonna travel without it again.

The Stow-N-Go Luggage Organizer is available on Amazon.

