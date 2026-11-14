Stranded Airline Passengers Get Surprise Concerts From Two 2000s Rock Frontmen Amid Flight Shutdown

America essentially shut down when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop on all flights. There was a critical communication failure at air traffic control centers, causing all flights to either be significantly delayed or outright cancelled. According to NPR, it was merely a result of old technology.

Naturally, this left a ton of people absolutely pissed that their flights were radically delayed. However, in times of such distress, two 2000s rock frontmen worked overtime in order to make things just a little easier.

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On one flight, Hoobastank frontman Doug Robb took to the front of the plane with a guitarist. There, he performed the band’s massive hit “The Reason” to his fellow passengers. Meanwhile, a sea of phones and flashlights were lifted up to capture such a rare moment. Evidently, there were some fans in the audience due to some people singing along with Robb. Perhaps the funniest part of the whole affair is when he started working the crowd and took a passenger’s iPad to sing into the camera. Check out the footage down below:

Looks like some stuck travelers got a concert from the singer of Hoobastank during the national air traffic shut down pic.twitter.com/xWW5yE9JaP — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) November 14, 2026

2000s Rock Bands Perform Impromptu Concerts on Airplanes During FAA Flight Shutdown

Then, on a separate flight but with a similar setup, Bert McCracken of The Used performed at the front of the plane. There, he sang “Taste Of Ink” where some eager fans completed some of the lyrics for him. If I were to choose one, I’d definitely pick The Used over Hoobastank any day. Check that one out below as well:

FAA: All flights are grounded until further notice.



The Used: pic.twitter.com/Y3ciJolPyT — State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) November 14, 2026

Regardless of whether or not they’re fans of the bands, people online took a lot of warmth from these scenarios. The comments of each video were filled with people finding a little more faith in humanity as singers tried to comfort their fellow passengers. “This makes me so happy, music can bring so much joy to crappy situations,” one reply said.

Many of these moments likely stemmed from these 2000s rock bands all performing at Vans Warped Tour in Orlando. On November 14th and 15th, bands like Hoobastank and The Used are performing as a part of a star-studded lineup. Elsewhere, acts like Joyce Manor, Insane Clown Posse, Origami Angel, and Gym Class Heroes were also slated to perform. It’s not yet known if the FAA flight shutdowns impacted any of the performances on November 14th. But evidently, some fans got a sneak preview of what they might see.

Photo by Pedro Gomes/Getty Images