Strange Scaffold is Doing That Thing Again, You Know...Crazy Concept That Looks Insanely Fun. Welcome to Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking

You know who’s really out there? No, not Kojima, but Xalavier Nelson Jr. and the team at Strange Scaffold. Now that is out there. And I love it. Some of the wildest concepts for a game come out of that studio, and it’s a true strength that they’re so willing to act on them and try new things. That’s why I was excited to see Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking, and it looks nuts.

‘Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking’ is the perfect game for our team

Play video

One thing I love about Strange Scaffold is that some games are very straightforward. And the title reflects that. There are no secrets here. You and some friends will be cooking for Kaiju. Based on the trailer, it feels like Overcooked with a giant monster twist. And there are even more chaotic twists as characters appear to be getting killed off while attempting to cook. I don’t know how many of you have ever seen or played Overcooked, but it can get a little intense. And no one is dying there. I need Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking.

Videos by VICE

Key Features:

Flexible tag-based cooking system. Chop ingredients, salt them, burn them–and then fire them into a kaiju’s jaws! A story about grappling with your faith as your leaders begin to die off, leaving you to carry the torch, told across 13 levels. The first-ever multiplayer project from the developers behind Clickolding and I Am Your Beast. Dramatic medieval soundtrack by award-winning composer David Mason (Dredge, Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3). Run away from monstrous creatures–and when necessary, turn them into food. No tomatoes, since they were only introduced to Europe in the 16th century.

There’s a Steam playtest available now. And given a lot of the studio’s previous quality, it’s more than worth the time to help shape what I’m sure will be a great experience. Shaun, Dwayne, Matt, Brent, and Ana — in the words of Barney Stinson, “SUIT UP!”