‘Strange Tales from Summer Bay,’ Today’s Comic by Ross Murray By Ross Murray July 5, 2018, 2:12pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out more of Murray’s work on his Instagram. Tagged:Comics!, New Zeland, Ross Murray, Suburbia, summer, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Everett Collection / Netflix. ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ to Feature Benny Safdie, Travis Kelce, and a Bunch of People from New Jersey 08.21.24 By Luis Prada Vinay Gupta: "People are too stupid to understand they're being handed a solution" Vinay Gupta Explains How to Stop the Future from Destroying Us 08.21.24 By Joe Banks ‘Backyard Sports’ Reboot Means the Greatest Video Game Athlete Ever Is Coming Back 08.20.24 By Luis Prada Watch the ‘Y2K’ Trailer, a Disaster Comedy from Kyle Mooney and A24 08.20.24 By Luis Prada