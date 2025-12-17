Stranger Things Actor Finn Wolfhard Directs First Offical Video for George Harrison’s ‘Give Me Love’

Finn Wolfhard, best known for his role as Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, is stepping behind the camera once again. The young actor has directed the first-ever music video for George Harrison’s beloved 1973 single “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)”.

The tune is originally from Living in the Material World. This was Harrison’s second solo album of original songs, following The Beatles’ breakup in 1970. Giving new life to the track, Wolfhard teamed with Toronto-based Nobody Told Me Studios and Tye Down Pictures to create a beautiful stop-motion animation music video.

The clip takes viewers on a journey through the gardens of Friar Park. Along the way, there are easter egg references to Harrison’s celebrated career, as well as a tribute to his passion for gardening.

“To work with the Harrison family and bring this video to life with a team of incredible young Canadian artists has been a great honor,” Wolfhard said of working on the video. “It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am for this opportunity. George Harrison has and will continue to be a huge inspiration to me, and his work will live on forever.”

George Harrison’s son Dhani Harrison added, “Finn is one of the sweetest and most talented people I know of his generation, and he is the perfect person to direct a video for my dad. My dad would have loved this, and I hope his wonderful, creative, heartfelt ideas help this song reach another generation. Great job, Finn — we love you.”

It took a team of 20 animators to create the incredible music video

According to a press release, “A team of 20 stop-motion artisans constructed each element by hand, animating each story beat frame by frame. The result is a tactile, emotionally driven visual world built with meticulous craftsmanship.”

While Wolfhard was the project’s primary director, Akash Jones handled animation direction. Jason Baum and Michael Wamara produced the video, while Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine served as executive producers.