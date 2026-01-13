’Stranger Things’ Creators Accused by Fans of Using AI To Write Series Finale

Even more backlash is being thrown toward Season 5 of Stranger Things. From the controversial finale to elaborate conspiracy theories, internet sleuths have discovered some suspicious open browsers in the Season 5 documentary.

In one scene — where Matt and Ross Duffer are busy writing Episode 8 in a Google Doc — fans allege they can see them using ChatGPT.

Aside from a few blurry screenshots there’s no concrete evidence they used generative-AI while writing. Martina Radwan — the director of Stranger Things: One Last Adventure — confirms this, telling The Hollywood Reporter she didn’t witness either of the Duffers using gen-AI in the writers’ room.

“No, of course not. I witnessed creative exchanges. I witnessed conversation. People think “writers room” means people are sitting there writing. No, it’s a creative exchange,” she said. “It’s story development. And, of course, you go places in your creative mind and then you come back [to the script]. I think being in the writers room is such a privilege and such a gift to be able to witness that.”

In addition, she notes that it’s “heartbreaking” seeing the show ripped apart. “What I find heartbreaking is everybody loves the show, and suddenly we need to pick it apart.”



At this time Netflix nor the Duffers have publicly addressed the accusations.

Despite backlash from fans, Stranger Things 5 is one of Netflix’s biggest original releases of all time. In its first week it debuted on the chart at No. 9, only expected to climb in the coming weeks. Stranger Things 4, which released in 2022, is in the No. 3 spot. The Duffers are also working on two related projects — one taking place between Seasons 2 and 3 — while the other focuses on the rock a young Henry Creel found in the caves. The original cast will not be part of the new shows.

All five seasons of Stranger Things, as well as the documentary, are now streaming on Netflix.