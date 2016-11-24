“Stranger Things”‘ Finn Wolfhard Wants to Release an Album and We Would 100% Buy It

With a growing arsenal of covers under his belt – so far he has shredded seven shades of shit out of both Nirvana and Mac DeMarco – as well as a starring role in the new PUP music video, Finn Wolfhard, the breakout star of this year’s breakout TV show Stranger Things, is making kind of a name for himself in the music world.

He shows no signs of stopping, having now revealed his intentions to release an album. And considering he’s the dopest 13 year old currently living (I don’t really know what 13 year olds do, but I’m guessing most don’t list Winona Ryder as a close personal friend), I have a feeling it’ll do pretty well.



In an interview with Dazed (where he graced one of their coolest covers in recent memory), Finn said “I want to somehow get an album or EP out,” and mentioned his love of “80s and 90s music” like “Nirvana, Joy Division and New Order – older alternative, I guess.”

With this solid list of influences and a name that was born to adorn the front of a record sleeve, I’m sold on a Finn Wolfhard LP. Hell, just get him in the booth with Mac DeMarco, ASAP.



