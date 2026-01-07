This ‘Stranger Things’ Star Pitched Will & Mike Scene in Series Finale

It’s hard to believe that Stranger Things has come to an end. Stranger Things Season 5 premiered in November with four episodes with the rest of the episodes dropping in late December. The finale — which aired on New Year’s Eve — has been a hot button topic amongst fans.

While they might not have wrapped up everything as perfectly as they could have, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp made sure his story with Finn Wolfhard’s Mike Wheeler did get a proper ending.

“I did feel there was a little bit left unsaid with [episode 7]. And I did actually speak to the Duffers, and they included a scene in the finale that wasn’t originally there to kind of close that story properly,” Schnapp told PEOPLE.

Will’s Coming Out Scene

In the penultimate episode, Will publicly comes out to his friends and family. In doing so, he believes Vecna has no “power” over him anymore which is part of the reason why, ultimately, Vecna is defeated in the end. For the entirety of the series Will has had feelings for his best friend, Mike. This season, they finally address it.

Mike now understands Will’s crush was on him, and in the finale, he talks to Will privately. They’re ascending the radio tower to find a way to enter the Abyss. Mike pulls Will aside, apologizing for not being there for him. Will admits it’s something he had to do on his own. He asks Mike if they can still be friends. At first Mike says “no thanks,” but he quickly adds, “best friends.”

“If something doesn’t work, or if something feels not right, you can speak to them, and they will work with you,” Schnapp says of the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer.

In the epilogue, Will is on a date with a man, although we don’t know if that’s his boyfriend or not. Schnapp believes Will’s storyline with Mike is “completely closed and satisfying” and that fans will be “happy.”

Stranger Things Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.