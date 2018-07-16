This Retro ‘Stranger Things’ Teaser Just Introduced a New Character

The fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, has had a pretty rough couple of years. First, there was a freaky monster and some missing kids; then there was an even bigger, freakier monster; and then there was the whole “scientists accidentally opened an interdimensional portal to Hell” thing. But it looks like things are about to get a lot better for Hawkins once Stranger Things season three rolls around—because the town’s about to get a brand-new shopping mall.

On Monday, Netflix dropped a new promo for the upcoming season of its hit sci-fi series, and the thing is a glorious 80s nostalgia bomb dressed up like a commercial for Hawkins’s new Starcourt Mall, complete with a Claire’s and a Sam Goody. The short clip is mostly just a cute way to tease a new location for the upcoming season and doesn’t really tell us much about the plot, but the end of the promo does offer a quick look at a new series regular joining the cast: Robin, played by Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman’s daughter, Maya.

From the look of it, Robin will be working with Steve at a Starcourt ice cream shop. According to Variety, Robin is an “alternative girl” bored with her job who unsurprisingly stumbles across another “dark secret” in Hawkins. The quick promo doesn’t tell us much about Robin’s personality or her favorite “alternative” bands, but she does seem pretty bored in the clip, so there’s that.

There’s no word yet on when Stranger Things season three is set to hit Netflix, but according to the promo, Starcourt is set to open “next summer”—but hopefully that doesn’t mean we’ll have to wait until 2019 to see Robin listening to The Wipers and slinging scoops in the food court. Ahoy!

