‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink Gives ‘Hot Take’ on Eleven’s Fate

Spoilers for Stranger Things Season 5 below.



The series finale of Stranger Things premiered on Dec. 31 on Netflix to a mixed reaction. While some fans enjoyed the finale — which includes a ~40 minute epilogue — others believe there’s more story to tell. Sadie Sink, who has portrayed Max Mayfield since the show’s second season, gives her interpretation of the finale.

Videos by VICE

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the crew have just defeated Vecna/Mind Flayer and made it back from The Abyss/Upside Down. The military confronts them but they believe El was able to escape after all. That is until they see her standing at the Gate, clearly about to sacrifice herself. After an emotional montage of Mileven plays to the tune of Prince’s “Purple Rain” she is never seen again. By the point the bomb that Mike (Finn Wolfhard) helped create has set off and is destroying The Upside Down. Once she goes with it, the gate closes for good.

Fans are voicing frustration about her ending as one of the core pieces of the show, and that she deserved to finally live a life for herself instead of everyone else. Whether or not you believe the story Mike made up is true is another debate, but Sink sure has her thoughts about it, too.

Sadie sink thinks Mike’s just coping

“I think she’s dead,” she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Is that like a hot take or something? I think Mike’s story is like just one last story, and that’s like — then they say goodbye to childhood. But that’s just one final tale, and that’s it.

I think it’s just like a coping thing. I think it’s stronger, right? That’s my interpretation.”

Stranger Things Season 5 has entered Netflix’s list of most popular English-language TV titles, debuting at No. 9. Because Netflix counts the first 91 days of release for all-time lists, Stranger Things has months to accrue higher viewership and climb the charts. Part 1’s four episodes, which debuted on Nov. 26, will count until Feb. 24, while Part 2’s three episodes count from Dec. 25 until March 25. The series finale, which debuted on New Year’s Eve, counts until March 31. Currently, it has 105.7 million views, surpassing Season 1 of The Night Agent and knocking off Fool Me Once. Season 4 of Stranger Things, which debuted in 2022, still holds the #3 spot, behind Wednesday Season 1 and Adolescence.