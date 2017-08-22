‘Stranger Things’ Will Be Back for a Third Season, Creators Confirm

Stranger Things creators and bearded twins Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed Monday that their hit Netflix show will be back for a third season, according to a new interview in Vulture. It also looks like the show may not last much longer than that. “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross Duffer said.

The second season of Stranger Things hasn’t even debuted yet—it’s set to drop this October—but apparently Netflix has already greenlit a third, since the world will probably be clamoring for it anyway and those kids aren’t getting any younger.

Videos by VICE

The Duffers also explained to Vulture that they wanted to step things up for the upcoming season. “I told Matt, ‘I don’t want to call it season two, I just want it to feel like a movie sequel,’” Ross said. “If you have a successful movie, No. 2 is always a little bit bigger.”

As for the third and the unconfirmed fourth season, the Duffer Brothers don’t have much to say in the way of plot details. But they know that the show will have to keep evolving if they want to keep it fresh—and that might mean a move away from Hawkins, Indiana.

“We just have to keep adjusting the story,” said Matt. “Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.”

“They’re going to have to get the fuck out of this town!” Ross chimed in. “It’s ridiculous!”

The second season of Stranger Things drops on Netflix in its entirety October 27. Give the trailer a watch above.