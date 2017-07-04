Maybe Don’t Try Breakdancing While Setting off Fireworks

This article was originally published on January, 9, 2015, but we think it still rocks!

Using GoPro cameras, duct tape, and more Roman candles than a sleep-away camp on Independence Day, German breakdancers LIL AMOK and Bboy Snoop rang the New Year in with explosive panache. On the backstreets of Frankfurt, the duo strapped fireworks to their feet and set off a breakdancing spectacle now known as FIREWORK POWERMOVES 2015 . Braving the wind, snow, and literally hundreds of fiery, chemical-colored projectiles, the results are a high-flying testament to the kind of behavior you should definitely not try at home or without the supervision of trained professionals (or ever).

Videos by VICE

Check out FIREWORK POWERMOVES 2015 below, as well as behind-the-scenes photos from NYP Photography.

Head to LIL AMOK’s Facebook for more next-level breakdancing.

H/t LaughingSquid

Related:

Wearables Meet Sufi Mysticism in a Cosmic A/V Performance

Watch Dancers Wander Through A Digital Dream World

[Video] ‘2014: Dance and Rituals’ Is Jake Nava’s Choreographed Ode to the Year That Was