Strawberries with Macadamia Nuts and Whipped Cream Recipe

“Feel free to make a friend or loved one or small child whip the cream for you.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

1 cup|237 ml heavy whipping cream, chilled

1 pint|2 cups fresh strawberries, rinsed and dried

1 lemon

sea salt, to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup toasted and roughly chopped macadamia nuts

Directions

In a metal bowl using a whisk, stand mixer, or hand mixer, whip the cream until peaks form and cream is thick and fluffy. Halve or quarter the strawberries and place them into serving bowls. Zest the lemon and reserve zest, then, cut in half and lightly squeeze the juice of one half over the berries. Dollop a hefty spoonful or two of the whipped cream on top of the berries. Sprinkle the lemon zest over top of cream in bowl, then sprinkle with sea salt and drizzle with olive oil. Garnish with the macadamia nuts. Serve immediately.

From The Dinner Bell: A California Road Trip Feast with David Benjamin Sherry

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.