Strawberry Shortcake Galette Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the dough:

8 ounces|225 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

8 ounces|225 grams cold cream cheese

8 tablespoons|225 grams cold unsalted butter, cubed

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons demerara sugar

for the filling:

3 pounds|1361 grams strawberries, thinly sliced

1 cup|200 grams granulated sugar

1 lemon, zested and juiced

for the whipped cream:

1 cup|250 ml heavy cream

2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Make the dough: In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the flour, cream cheese, butter, and salt. Mix on low until all the items come together, about 5 minutes. Increase the speed to medium and beat for 30 seconds longer. Divide the dough into 2 equal-sized balls and flatten them into discs. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour. Make the filling. Toss the strawberries with the sugar, lemon zest, and juice. Let sit for 15 minutes, then set 1 cup aside and refrigerate until ready to serve. On a lightly floured surface and working with 1 ball of dough at a time, roll the dough into a 10-inch rustic circle. Transfer the dough to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Pile half of the strawberries in the middle, leaving about a 1 ½-inch border. Egg wash the sides. Start folding over the sides, working your way around the circle, to form an open face galette. Brush the dough with more egg wash and sprinkle with demerara sugar. Repeat with the remaining disc of dough and other half of strawberries. Let the galette rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Heat the oven to 375°F. Bake until golden brown, about 35 minutes. Cool slightly before transferring to a cutting board to serve. Meanwhile, make the whipped cream. In a large chilled bowl, whisk together the cream, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Refrigerate until ready to use. To serve, top each galette with half of the cream and half of the remaining strawberries, or serve the cream and berries on the side.

