Stray From The Path Announces Breakup, Drops Final Album ‘Clockworked’

After more than two decades together, nearly a dozen studio albums, and extensive touring… Long Island hardcore band Stray From The Path has announced they are breaking up.

The announcement isn’t without a silver lining, however, as the band shared the news along with the surprise release of their final album, Clockworked, and plans to do some touring before they hang it all up for good. They also released a music video for the song “Shot Caller,” which you can see below.

“We are excited and grateful to announce our final album Clockworked is out now. Available in record stores today, shipping immediately from web stores and streaming in its entirety on all platforms,” the band said in a statement shared by Metal Injection.

“The four of us, Anthony, Craig, Drew and Tom, have been touring together as a unit for almost 10 years, and now it feels like the right time to put the band to rest,” Stray’s statement continued. “We’ve gone on to make amazing records together, tour the world, and have been fortunate to gain the support of people, more than we could have asked for.”

“We get to go out on our own accord, on a final record and do some final tours celebrating the band one last time with the people who gave us a great career,” they went on to say. “Listen to Clockworked and keep your eyes peeled for further touring announcements.”

“This is a mutual decision — there’s no bad blood, we love each other, and we love you all,” the statement concluded. “In the next couple weeks, we will be announcing our final tour dates, and after 2025, we will be putting the band to rest. Looking forward to celebrating the band one last time together for the rest of 2025.”

Clockworked Track Listing

1. Kubrick Stare

2. Fuck Them All to Hell

3. Shot Caller

4. Can’t Help Myself

5. Clockworked (feat. Florent Salfati of LANDMVRKS)

6. Shocker

7. Bodies in the Dark (feat. Jeff Moreira of Poison the Well)

8. Can I Have Your Autograph?

9. You’re Not That Guy

10. A Life in Four Chapters

Clockworked was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Will Putney, with artwork by Donny Phillips. The album was released via Sharptone Records. Stray From The Path are currently touring overseas but will announce their final US/North American tour dates in the future.