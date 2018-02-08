Stream 2Chainz’s New EP, ‘The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It,’

Earlier this week, 2Chainz teased a snippet of an unreleased track on Instagram, letting fans know there would be “NEW SHIT IN A FEW DAYS.” Following the release of last year’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, Chainz isn’t taking much time off after touring in a wheelchair after breaking his leg. But, with his leg healed, an upcoming celebrity basketball game, and the release of his new EP The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It, it’s fair to say 2Chainz season is upon us.

Chainz enlists the help of YG and Offset on the new project, and taps producers Non-Stop Da Hit Man of 808 Mafia and Street Runnerz. Stream the new EP below.

https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/5C3uZS83u9pXWFEpl47hWb

Kristin Corry is a staff writer at Noisey.


