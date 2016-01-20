Stream a Track from Fatima Al Qadriri’s Forthcoming Second Album on Hyperdub

Ever since she wowed us way back in 2011 with her Genre-Specific Xperience EP, Brooklyn based producer, composer and conceptual artist Fatima Al Qadiri’s been one of our favourite, and most expectation confounding, musicians, so the news of new material from her is always a cause for celebration.

The Future Brown member’s back with a brand new album dropping on London based label Hyperdub in early March. Brute, the follow up to 2014’s well received Asiatisch, is an eleven track exploration of the darker side of her palette, touching largely on the atmospheric rumbles of super dark ambient and the more distorted, disquieting and challenging end of the club spectrum. You can get a taste of the whole thing right now in the shape of lead track “Battery” which snuck onto the internet just now via the label’s SoundCloud account.

According to the press release, Brute is, “a chilling sonic backdrop to a world of normalised brutality, a painful illumination of the facade of democracy,” and “explores the theme of authority, the relationship between police, citizens and protest worldwide, particularly of her adopted home in the United States,” all of which furthers the idea that Al Qadiri is one of the more politically engaged and aware producers in the game right now.

Brute drops on Hyperdub on March 4th.

