Stream Acid King’s New Stoner Rock Burner ‘Middle of Nowhere, Center of Everywhere’

It’s been long and hard ten years without new music from Acid King. After a serious of six new releases over the span of ten years from 1994 – 2005, the band went virtually silent for a long while, leading fans to wonder if Acid King would ever return from their slumber. The good news was yes, and the better news is Middle of Nowhere, Center of Everywhere.
The Bay Area trio have officially made amends with stoner doom fans in the wake of Middle of Nowhere, Center of Everywhere, the band’s newest LP due on April 17. Just as fuzzy, darkly psychedelic, and riffy as some of their predecessors, Acid King’s latest is a worthy successor to the band’s legacy. Stream the LP in full below and don’t for get to order yours.
Videos by VICE
ACID KING on TOUR
April 24 Berlin, Germany Desert Fest
April 25 Lisbon, Portugal RCA Club
April 26 London, UK Desert Fest
April 27 Brussels, Belgium Magasin4
April 28 Paris, France Glazart
April 29 Athens, Greece Kyttaro Club
May 1 Copenhagen, Denmark Heavy Days in Doomtown Festival
May 2 Osnabruck, Germany Bastard Club
May 3 Frankfurt, Germany Zoom
May 4 Munich, Germany Krahnhalle
May 6 Linz, Austria Kapu
May 7 Vienna, Austria Viper Room
May 8 Budapest, Hungary Roham
May 9 Innsbruck, Austria PMK
* Dates from April 27 to May w/Black Cobra