Stream Acid King’s New Stoner Rock Burner ‘Middle of Nowhere, Center of Everywhere’

It’s been long and hard ten years without new music from Acid King. After a serious of six new releases over the span of ten years from 1994 – 2005, the band went virtually silent for a long while, leading fans to wonder if Acid King would ever return from their slumber. The good news was yes, and the better news is Middle of Nowhere, Center of Everywhere.

The Bay Area trio have officially made amends with stoner doom fans in the wake of Middle of Nowhere, Center of Everywhere, the band’s newest LP due on April 17. Just as fuzzy, darkly psychedelic, and riffy as some of their predecessors, Acid King’s latest is a worthy successor to the band’s legacy. Stream the LP in full below and don’t for get to order yours.

ACID KING on TOUR

April 24 Berlin, Germany Desert Fest

April 25 Lisbon, Portugal RCA Club

April 26 London, UK Desert Fest

April 27 Brussels, Belgium Magasin4

April 28 Paris, France Glazart

April 29 Athens, Greece Kyttaro Club

May 1 Copenhagen, Denmark Heavy Days in Doomtown Festival

May 2 Osnabruck, Germany Bastard Club

May 3 Frankfurt, Germany Zoom

May 4 Munich, Germany Krahnhalle

May 6 Linz, Austria Kapu

May 7 Vienna, Austria Viper Room

May 8 Budapest, Hungary Roham

May 9 Innsbruck, Austria PMK

* Dates from April 27 to May w/Black Cobra