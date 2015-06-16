Stream Alden Penner’s ‘Canada In Space’ Featuring Michael Cera

Photo courtesy of Lauren Crapo
Alden Penner has been a busy man in the last year—from reuniting with the Unicorns, to playing a run of solo shows, to releasing an EP of old demos—the Montreal musician has been constantly on the go. Now, he’s teamed up with friend / Mister Heavenly live bassist / poster boy for millennial emotions, Michael Cera, to bring us a new solo EP titled Canada In Space.
Starting with the heavily delayed guitar brood of “Breathe to Burn,” the EP is an exegesis on loss, the changing tide of the country, and the solitude we all feel. The track, like the album, is a musical gradient. It soars from glistening ambient guitar to dirge-like synth drones, to indie-pop. Penner’s voice is otherworldly, evoking the coldness and isolation of the deep recesses of the solar system. Along with his work in Clues, and his recent solo output, this EP further demonstrates Penner’s extremely wide artistic range and his massive store of influences.
The full EP will be released on June 29, but we’re streaming it early below:
Alden Penner will be on tour in the UK and Europe this month. Full dates below:
22-Jun UK Guildford – Boiler Room
23-Jun UK London – 100 Club
24-Jun UK Bristol – Exchange
25-Jun UK Manchester – Gullivers
26-Jun UK Leeds – Belgrave Music Hall
27-Jun UK Edinburgh – The Electric Circus
28-Jun UK Birmingham – The Rainbow
29-Jun UK Brighton – Komedia
30-Jun IE Dublin -Vicar Street
02-Jul NL Amsterdam – Paradiso Upstairs
03-Jul FR Paris – Le Badaboum
06-Jul DE Berlin – Privatclub
Nick Laugher is a writer living in Canada