Stream Dam-Funk’s First Album in Six Years Before Its Official Release

Dam-Funk (Damon Riddick)’s forthcoming album Invite the Light is streaming now on NPR First Listen ahead of its release on Friday, September 4 on Stones Throw. Invite the Light is Riddick’s first solo project since 2009, and it’s a 20-song feast of collaborations, including guest spots by Q-Tip, Ariel Pink, Snoop Dog, Junie Morrison, Kid Sister, and many more. According to press materials, Riddick views Invite the Light as “a loosely autobiographical concept album inspired by the trials and tribulations of his personal and professional life of the last six years.”

Stream it here, and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklisting:

1. Junie’s Transmission [Feat. Junie Morrison]

2. We Continue

3. Somewhere, Someday

4. I’m Just Tryna’ Survive (In The Big City) [Feat. Q-Tip]

5. Surveilliance Escape

6. Floating On Air [Feat Flea & Computer Jay]

7. HowUGonFu*kAroundAndChooseABusta’?

8. The Hunt & Murder of Lucifer

9. It Didn’t Have To End This Way

10. Missung U

11. Acting [Feat. Ariel Pink]

12. O.B.E.

13. Glyde 2nyte [Feat. Leon Sylvers III & IV]

14. Just Ease Your Mind From All Negativity [Feat. Snoop Dogg]

15. Virtuous Progression [Feat. JimiJames, Kid Sister, Nite Jewel, Novena Carmel & Jody Watly]

16. Scatin’ (Toward The Lgiht)

17. Junie’s Re-Transmission [Feat. Junie Morrison]

18. I’m Just Tryna’ Survive (In The Big City) Party Version [Feat. Q-TIp]

19. ‘Kaint Let ‘Em Change Me

20. The Acceptance

